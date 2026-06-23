Creator and comedian Ms Pat signs extended overall deal with BET Studios

Paramount Skydance-owned BET Studios has signed an expanded exclusive overall deal with creator, comedian and actress Patricia ‘Ms Pat’ Williams-Lee.

Under the multi-year agreement, she will develop, produce, write and perform in original programming across BET brands and Paramount platforms, while retaining the right to sell content to third-party studios.

The deal encompasses Williams-Lee’s existing slate, including scripted comedy The Ms Pat Show, which has been renewed for a sixth season on streamer Paramount+. It is produced by Imagine Entertainment, Jordan E Cooper’s Cookout Entertainment and Lee Daniels Entertainment

She also stars in arbitration-based reality court series Ms Pat Settles it.

Aisha Summers-Burke, exec VP and head of creative at BET Studios, said: “Ms Pat is one of the most distinctive voices working in television today, and expanding our partnership reflects both the strength of what she’s already created and our confidence in what’s ahead. We’re proud to give her a broader platform across BET and beyond.”