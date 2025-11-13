Creative team for Sky’s SNL UK named, James Longman to be lead producer

Emmy-winning executive producer James Longman (The Late, Late Show with James Corden), director Liz Clare and writer Daran Jonno Johnson have joined the creative team for Sky’s upcoming Saturday Night Live UK.

The trio bring considerable experience to the much-hyped British version of NBC’s long-running late-night US comedy showcase Saturday Night Live.

Longman, whose previous credits including Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Alan Carr: Chatty Man and The Friday Night Project, will serve as lead producer.

Director Clare has helmed shows such as The Voice UK and Britain’s Got Talent, while head writer Johnson is part of the sketch group Sheeps and has writing credits on Siblings and Parlement.

They will work under executive producer Lorne Michaels, creator of the original US show. The adaptation, set to air on Sky and Now in 2026, is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio’s UK production team and Broadway Video.

Longman said: “After several years in LA, it’s amazing to come back home to such a vibrant and exciting live comedy scene.

“Saturday Night Live has set the bar for live sketch comedy for half a century, and to help bring that legacy to London using our amazing on screen and off-screen talent, along with a tremendous investment in UK production, is a massive honour.”