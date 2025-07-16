Creative Differences, Espresso partner on Bullets & Blueberries documentary

Grizzly Man producer Erik Nelson’s Creative Differences has partnered with UK-based Espresso Media on a documentary focused on the most hidden aspects of the Holocaust.

Featuring interviews with Holocaust survivors and scholars, Bullets & Blueberries (1×89′) examines the motives and methods of the perpetrators, including shocking, never-before-seen photographs taken by the killers themselves.

It also features an encounter with Benjamin B. Ferencz, who at just 27 was the chief prosecutor in the Einsatzgruppen Trial.

Producer Nelson said: “Considering the gravity and the urgency of this project, we are delighted to be partnering with Espresso to ensure this story has the widest possible platform. It is a difficult, but necessary and compelling story that must be told, and more importantly, retold.”

Elsewhere, Brighton-based Espresso has acquired They Fight With Cameras (1×55′), narrated by Liev Schreiber, featuring interview footage by the USC Shoah Foundation, rarely seen motion-picture footage, still photographs and newly discovered personal letters.

For the first time in the 80 years, the documentary presents the experiences of a frontline eyewitness: U.S. Army Signal Corps combat cameraman Walter Rosenblum, who, with his unit, recorded war-torn Europe from D-Day to the liberation of Dachau.

It is directed by Oscar-nominated and award-winning producer/director Nina Rosenblum and her partner producer/director/writer Daniel Allentuck.

The film will premiere on the festival circuit, with rights available for licensing across the world, excluding North America, following the festival run.

Other new acquisitions by Espresso include Generation C (4×45′), a documentary series hosted by Emmy-winning journalist Nelufar Hedayat.

Spanning five countries across five continents, the series meets the young people who were most shaped by the Covid 19 pandemic and whose resilience is now fuelling a movement for change. From climate justice to mental health, activism to innovation, it highlights a generation not waiting for the world to fix itself but taking the lead instead.

In addition to this series, Espresso has acquired two titles from Up On Blue Bridge Productions. The first, Bee-Kept (1×50′), is a heartwarming, family friendly one-off on beekeeping.

The second, Off The Bench (1×50′), tells the story of unprecedented collaboration between dozens of medical device companies in the West of Ireland who, during the Covid 19 pandemic, threw company secret protocols out the window and worked together to create lifesaving solutions.

Finally, nature doc Montana Ranchers: The Quest for Harmony (1×46′) has joined the Espresso slate, showcasing ranchers who balance livestock production with wildlife conservation.