Creation Studios brings in former BBC exec Nisha Lilia Diu as part of digital push

Creation Content, the UK unscripted label set up by Larry Walford, former creative director at Double Act, has appointed former BBC executive Nisha Lilia Diu to run its digital arm.

As digital creative director at Creation Studios, Lilia Diu will focus on creating documentaries for linear, YouTube and digital platforms.

With a varied production and digital publishing career at the BBC, The Telegraph and in the indie sector, Lilia Diu’s credits include BBC Two series Thames Water: Inside the Crisis; BBC One docs Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds and Catch Her if You Can; and a wide range of factual programmes for BBC Three, Panorama and BBC News.

At BBC Three, she was instrumental in growing the channel’s cross-platform audience, later launching a multi-platform production team within BBC News & Current Affairs. Prior to joining the BBC, Nisha led longform journalism production at The Telegraph.

Creation, set up last year, invests in individuals who want to “reimagine” the documentary form, using YouTube as a live research and development lab for storytelling, formats and audience engagement.

Walford said: “This is a natural collaboration, Nisha brings a strong editorial background, digital fluency and strategic vision that will set us on the right course to scale up in this space.”

Lilia Diu added: “The creative opportunity in the digital space are immense, and I’m excited to be working with brilliant, distinctive filmmakers who are grabbing that opportunity with both hands. We see huge, untapped potential in documentary IP that marries the best of broadcast craft with the innovation of digital platforms.”