Creation Content, Passion, UpStream track down YouTube series Most Wanted

Unscripted prodco Creation Content has partnered with London-based sales house Passion Distribution and Tinopolis-owned digital channels group UpStream Media on a YouTube factual series titled Most Wanted with Billy Billingham.

The 10×20′ docuseries features former SAS soldier Billingham as he embeds with police forces across the UK during high-risk operations targeting some of the country’s most wanted criminals.

Conceived as a digital-first production for UpStream Media’s Blue Light YouTube channel, the series will also feature on Billingham’s newly launched YouTube network, managed by Creation Content (Secret Africa: Into the Wild).

Nisha Lillia Diu, digital creative director at Creation Content, said: “Most Wanted was built from the ground up as a premium digital-first proposition. The collaboration between production, distribution and digital platforms creates a really exciting model for factual storytelling.”

Nick Rees, chief operating officer, factual and distribution at Tinopolis, said: “This is a genuinely innovative digital-first model for factual entertainment.

“Most Wanted delivers premium blue-light storytelling for YouTube audiences today, while also establishing a scalable format with real international sales potential.”