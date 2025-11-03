Cowboy Channel saddles up with YouTube series fronted by Sierra Spratt

Cowboy Channel in the US is targeting both the “cowgirl-core and the cowgirl-curious audiences” with a YouTube series hosted by model and former roper Sierra Spratt.

Get Rodeo with Me (GRWM) looks to give Western women some light-hearted female-focused content by diving into the latest fashion trends and putting together rodeo-ready makeup looks.

The show comes as part of Cowboy Channel’s pivot from a live-event broadcaster to a fully-fledged content studio across its TV channel, YouTube channel and subscription streaming service Cowboy Channel+.

Cowboy Channel was acquired by Teton Ridge, the Western-themed sports and entertainment company backed by TWG Global, a year ago and since then the company has pushed into new areas of programming alongside continued live coverage of rodeos.

This includes athlete-led docuseries and Western lifestyle content, while it is also keen to explore more “cinematic” storytelling. It launched its first docuseries, Hell on Wheels, featuring bareback rider Rocker Steiner, on October 8.

It is also gearing up to launch Chasing Greatness, a film following four-time barrel racing World Champion Hailey Kinsel, on November 29, and Diamond Cross Ranch on December 14.

“In just under a year, we’ve transformed Cowboy Channel from a traditional linear broadcaster into a modern omnichannel Western media platform,” said Deirdre Lester, CEO of Teton Ridge.