Cosmos-Maya gets new owner

Emerald Media, the investment platform from US private equity giant KKR, has sold its majority stake in Asian animation studio Cosmos-Maya to another private equity group.

NewQuest Capital Partners will take majority ownership of Cosmos-Maya following the deal, terms of which were not disclosed.

The Singapore- and Mumbai-based studio was acquired by Emerald Media in 2018 and is behind animated properties such as Motu Patlu, Selfie with Bajrangi, Titoo and Dabangg.

Founded by Indian filmmakers Ketan Mehta and Deepa Sahi, it is focused on creating IP in the kids’ animation space and is currently working on multiple Indian animation TV series for various linear and non-linear broadcasters. It also operates multiple YouTube channels under the umbrella brand WowKidz.

The company has said it is “aggressively” expanding its operations in Western markets, where it has coproduced multiple series and the feature film Dogtanian & the Three Muskehounds.

NewQuest was established in 2011 and has offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing and Mumbai. It currently manages four funds, with capital commitments of over US$2.4bn

“With a portfolio of over 20 IPs and a highly talented team, Cosmos-Maya is exceptionally well placed to consolidate its leadership position in the segment,” said Amit Gupta, partner and head of India and South-East Asia at NewQuest.

Emerald Media MD Rajesh Kamat added: “Cosmos-Maya has shown a robust growth trajectory on the back of its creative and innovative IPs through the years, and we are confident that the company will continue its success in the future with NewQuest.”

Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos-Maya, said: “This is a new and interesting chapter for us as we look at larger markets and newer challenges. Emerald Media has been a great support in our growth story and now this investment from another great investor like NewQuest is a testament to our market leadership and strong operating performance.”