CosmoBlue Media appoints Levent Gültan as CEO of streamer Macademia

CosmoBlue Media has appointed Levent Gültan as the new CEO of Macademia, the children’s streaming service company it recently acquired.

Douglas Lloyd, the current CEO and co-founder of Azoomee and Da Vinci-owner Macademia, will continue with the company as a consultant to ensure “a smooth leadership transition and provide ongoing strategic guidance,” the company said.

Additionally, Estelle Lloyd, the current chief operating officer and co-founder of Macademia, will continue her role as chief strategy officer, focusing on the company’s educational technology product growth and vision.

Gültan brings over 20 years of leadership experience in media management, telecommunications consulting and digital entrepreneurship to Macademia.

He joins Macademia following management roles at Kino Polska TV, Mediakraft GmbH and various Turkish media start-ups.

It comes after Switzerland-based CosmoBlue Media acquired Macademia last month as it grows its portfolio of streaming services and content distribution platforms.

CosmoBlue was set up by founders Berk Uziyel and Loni Farhi after the two sold their Europe-based channels operate SPI International to French pay TV operator Canal+.

The Macademia acquisition came after CosmoBlue took over short film streaming platform Sofy.tv and the company has said it is keen to keep growing its portfolio, with a focus on sports, movies/telenovelas and kids.

Uziyel, CEO of CosmoBlue Media, said of Gültan: “His impressive track record in digital media and management will further solidify Macademia’s position as a leader in family entertainment. With his expertise, we are confident in Macademia’s potential for continued growth and success in the global market.”

Gültan said: “With Azoomee and Da Vinci’s tremendous global reach, supported by a talented and dedicated team, we have the opportunity to make a real difference. I’m eager to collaborate closely with everyone to continue delivering inspiring, educational, and entertaining content to families worldwide.”