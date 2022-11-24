Corus’s Jennifer Abrams to take over as networks chief from Daniel Eves

Canadian broadcast group Corus Entertainment’s Daniel Eves is stepping down as senior VP of networks next month.

Jennifer Abrams, who is currently VP of programming and multiplatform, has been named as his successor.

From the new year, Abrams will take full oversight of all programming and content windowing strategies across the company’s 33 specialty networks, broadcast network Global, streaming product StackTV and Teletoon+, in addition to the Corus-operated channels on the soon-to-launch Pluto TV service in Canada.

Eves has been a significant figure for Corus, and before that Shaw Media, Canwest and Alliance Atlantis, during his more than 20-year career. In recent years, he has been one of the key architects of Corus’s expansion into streaming with the launch of StackTV, in addition to overseeing the company’s vast portfolio of specialty channels and its broadcast networks.

He will continue with Corus in a consulting capacity to support the transition until spring 2023.

Abrams has been with Corus for nearly a decade, working in partnership with teams across the company to commission shows, secure acquisitions and help bolster its various brands.

“An excellent people leader with a keen eye for picking great shows and creating great brands, I can think of no one better to lead our programming teams into the future than Jenn Abrams,” said Troy Reeb, executive VP, broadcast networks.

Reeb said of Eves: “There are few executives who have programmed as many different networks as Daniel – from scripted to lifestyle, from factual to kids, and every format in between.

“His accomplished career at Corus has seen increased audiences across many of our channels and we thank him for his many contributions throughout his tenure.”