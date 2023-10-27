Corus reveals 15% cut in workforce, TV ad revenue set for strike-related slump

Canadian broadcast group Corus Entertainment on Friday said it has reduced its headcount by 15% over the course of the year as it contends with a challenging advertising market, an increase in mandated spending on local programming and the ongoing impact of the strikes in the US.

Over the summer, the Toronto-based company disclosed it had reduced its headcount by 8%, but president and CEO Doug Murphy told analysts during a year-end financial call that it had nearly doubled that amount given the scale of the headwinds facing the business.

The cuts are not completed and the company is continuing to look at “all other opportunities to reduce costs,” he said.

In addition to reducing its head count, Corus has undertaken several cost-savings measures over the past few months, including the sale of its animation software business Toon Boom for C$141m (US$102m); the closure of its daily entertainment news show ET Canada; ending its current affairs show The New Reality; restructuring its original programming team; and last week eliminating the executive VP of content and corporate strategy role previously held by Colin Bohm.

In its television business, Corus reported that revenue declined by 8% in Q4 to C$371m. Within that, TV advertising revenue was down 12% to US$209m, while TV subscriber revenue fell 5% to C$124m.

The only bright spot was distribution, production and other revenue, which increased 6% to C$38m. As a result, quarterly profits in Corus’s TV business fell 25% to C$96m compared with the same quarter last year.

Across the entire company, which includes a large radio business, revenue was down 8% to C$397m and profit fell 22% to C$97m.

Corus execs flagged that further issues lie on the horizon, as the next financial quarter will be the first to reflect the strike-related absence of new US scripted programming, which is the primary driver of ad revenue for Corus. This will result in a 15-20% decline in TV advertising revenue in the next quarter, the company said.

Murphy acknowledged that the next two quarters will be challenging, given the lack of new US scripted product, but said he was “cautiously optimistic” the strikes would get resolved before US Thanksgiving (November 23) and that Corus’s programming line-up would return to something resembling full strength by Q3 of next year (starting June 1).

“The [American] writers’ rooms are all open now, so the studios are just cranking on getting the scripts completed for the episodes of comedies and dramas. That’s super encouraging. Also, the consensus, generally speaking, or at least the opinions of our friends south of the border, is that we should get resolution effectively before US Thanksgiving,” he said.

“Once that begins, then we understand the comedies will be quicker to be completed, and then dramas, and the returning shows will come a lot faster than the pilots and new shows. Luckily for us on our schedule, we have a lot of returning [US] shows, so we’re cautiously optimistic we should have a full schedule and will move beyond the Frankenstein schedule to a very strong showing in [Q3].”

Execs said that the company’s financial predicament is being worsened by the Canadian programming spending mandates that are imposed on it by the country’s TV regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

In Canada, private broadcasters are subject to rules dictating how much money they much spend on local content and the genres they must focus on. Due to several factors, Corus is required to spend a higher amount on Canadian content in this fiscal year.

Corus has long argued that the regulations are not flexible enough to allow it to compete effectively with the global streaming players such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+, which are not currently subject to any regulatory oversight from the CRTC.

That will change with the arrival of Bill C-11 (aka the Online Streaming Act), passed into law earlier this year, which promises to impose various regulatory obligations on global streamers operating in Canada.

However, it will take months and perhaps years for the new regulatory framework to be figured out and implemented, with Corus and broadcasting rival Bell Media arguing that they need regulatory relief immediately given the seriousness of their financial predicaments. Bell Media parent company Bell also laid off 1,300 earlier this year.

Given the scale of Corus’s financial challenges, the company recently asked the CRTC to “urgently” change some of its Canadian content spending mandates as it navigates this challenging time.

The CRTC last week said it would agree to Corus’s request and provide some “short-term flexibility” given the “urgency of the situation.”

On Friday’s call, Murphy said the relief granted by the CRTC would “provide some much-needed flexibility in our content planning and spending for the coming years by letting us focus more on producing the best content that drives our linear and digital businesses.”

With local spending requirements potentially set to be imposed on global streamers operating in Canada, Murphy reiterated that Canada’s large private broadcasters want to see a reduction in the amount they are required to spend on producing local programming – a controversial request strongly opposed by the Canadian Media Producers Association and the Writers Guild of Canada, among others.

“Additional contributions from foreign-owned streaming platforms must result in permanent reductions in Canadian broadcasters’ overall Canadian programming expenditure requirements,” he said.