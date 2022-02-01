Corus Entertainment lands majority stake in Holly Hobbie’s Aircraft Pictures

Canadian broadcast group Corus Entertainment has acquired a majority stake in Toronto-based production company Aircraft Pictures, which produces youth-skewing series including Holly Hobbie and features such as Oscar-nominated animation The Breadwinner.

The investment, terms of which were not disclosed, will see Corus assist Aircraft Pictures in expanding its development, financing and production capacity with a focus on international coproductions. Aircraft will continue to operate independently and retain its brand name.

The deal represents a new chapter for Aircraft Pictures, which was founded by co-presidents Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen in 2005.

The company’s production credits include the Emmy-nominated live-action series Holly Hobbie and a trilogy of TV movies based on Gordon Korman’s Bruno & Boots novels. It is also producing an upcoming animated series called Summer Memories.

The acquisition brings Aircraft Pictures under the same umbrella as children’s content studio Nelvana, factual-focused original content division Corus Studios and kids’ book publisher Kids Can Press.

“Bringing Aircraft Pictures’ demonstrated creative capabilities and entrepreneurial talents into the Corus orbit will help to accelerate our strategy of expanding our global content business,” said Colin Bohm, executive VP of content and corporate strategy at Corus Entertainment.

“As we plan to grow the company in new and exciting ways, the additional resources that this landmark step provides will increase the value Aircraft Pictures can extend to our partners exponentially,” said Leo.

Rosen said: “Having worked with Corus for many years achieving tremendous success with the Bruno & Boots films, we’re looking forward to turning this exciting partnership into a legacy of family-friendly content that resonates with audiences around the world.”