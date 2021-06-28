Cops creator John Langley dies

John Langley, the creator and executive producer of long-running US reality series Cops, has died.

Director, writer and producer Langley, 78, was competing in an off-road race in Baja California, Mexico, when he had an apparent heart attack, according to his family.

The TV veteran was dubbed the ‘godfather of reality TV’ for creating Cops, which was first commissioned in 1989 and clocked up over 1,000 episodes.

Filmed across the US, it followed police chasing down and apprehending suspects, kicking in front doors and arresting people, often pursuing suspects in high-speed chases.

It ran for over 30 seasons on US broadcast network Fox until 2013, before moving to Spike and, more recently, Paramount.

Cops was cancelled last year in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and subsequent protests against police brutality, having faced growing criticism over the years, with detractors arguing that it glorified police aggression.

The show’s producer, Langley Productions, which Langley ran with his son Morgan Langley, agreed a deal earlier this year with UK-based distributor Rocket Rights for the show’s back catalogue, along with other programming such as Jail, Vegas Strip and Cops Reloaded.