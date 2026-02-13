Cookbook partners Todd Gallina, David Marshall on action-comedy toon Force 5

New York-based agency Cookbook Media has partnered with animation veterans Todd Gallina and David Marshall on an action-comedy series for kids.

Force 5 is a CGI animated sci-fi series about a rag-tag team of teens tasked with saving the world while learning to co-exist with their secret weapon: a massive, sentient robot of destruction who very much does not want a bunch of kids piloting him.

Aimed at kids aged 7-12, the 13×22′ series is in development, with a completed pilot produced by Cheer Digital in Taipei. Gallina and Marshall co-created the series, with Gallina acting as producer and Marshall as director. Laura Kleinbaum is head writer, with Jing Wuen also writing.

Cookbook Media has been appointed global agent for content distribution and consumer products.