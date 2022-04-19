Conway steps down as executive director, co-president at Canada’s Hot Docs

Former CBC exec Heather Conway, who joined Toronto-based documentary organisation Hot Docs as executive director and co-president in November, is stepping down from the role after five months.

Conway is transitioning into a new advisory role within the organisation – longtime president Chris McDonald is set to assume sole leadership.

In addition, managing director Erin Lau and Paul Lewis, who is conference director of World Congress of Science and Factual Producers, have been named as interim co-executive directors.

“We are extremely grateful for Heather’s tremendous contributions during her tenure and look forward to her ongoing involvement in Hot Docs’ future planning,” said Robin Mirsky, co-chair of Hot Docs’ board of directors.

“Her decision to transition from her current role comes after much thoughtful reflection on how best to restructure the organisation for greater success and how she could best contribute her considerable talents. We thank her for her valuable insight and commitment to Hot Docs.”

Conway added: “There is a strong mission in place for the organisation and very capable people already there to realise it. I remain a passionate member of the community and look forward to working with Chris to advise on strategic planning and contribute to the ongoing success of Hot Docs.”

Since joining Hot Docs. Conway, who was previously executive VP of English-language services at Canadian pubcaster the CBC, has implemented changes including centralising its development and sponsorship activities under one department and hiring its first director of finance. In her new advisory role, she will help to devise a five-year strategic plan, which will be developed this summer.

Earlier this month, Hot Docs’ co-MD Alan Black revealed he will be leaving after the 2022 edition of the festival, which runs from April 28 to May 8.