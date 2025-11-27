Please wait...
Content London to host world premiere of Finnish streamer Elisa Viihde’s All the Best Girls

All the Best Girls will have its global premiere at C21’s Content London next week

Finnish streamer Elisa Viihde has unveiled crime mystery series All the Best Girls, which is to have its global premiere at C21’s Content London next week.

Coproduced by Helsinki-based outfit Rabbit Films (Summer of Sorrow), FIFF and Aurora Studios, the eight-part teen drama is set during the 1980s and revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a 16-year-old girl.

It will stream in Finland on Elisa Viihde from December 1 and have its global premiere at Content London on December 3, in Hall 3 at 13.15. The showcase will be attended by buyers, commissioners and delegates, with a screening of the first episode followed by a Q&A session with series director Saara Saarela and Rabbit Films’ head of drama Minna Haapkylä.

Olli Suominen, CEO and executive producer, Rabbit Films, said: “We are proud of the series and, with our partners at Elisa, excited to share the first episode at Content London.

Ani Korpela, chief content officer, Elisa Viihde, said: “All the Best Girls reflects our ambition to tell bold and distinctive stories. We are proud to introduce the series to the global industry at Content London together with our partner Rabbit Films.”

Neil Batey 27-11-2025 ©C21Media
