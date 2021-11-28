Please wait...
Content London 2021 sneaks in ahead of PCR test deadline

C21 has confirmed Content London will go ahead as delegates will be able to travel to the UK without the need to take a PCR test before 4am on Tuesday November 30, the first day of the event.

Anyone arriving in the UK on Sunday and Monday is not required to take a PCR test.

For anyone arriving on Tuesday, Content London has arranged on-site PCR testing with same-day results.

For more information visit www.contentlondon.net.

