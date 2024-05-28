Content London 45% OFF Super Earlybird Discount ends on Friday! Register now for just £768

Just a few days remain to register with a 45% discount for Content London 2024, with the promotion ending on Friday May 31.

The three-day event, which runs from December 3-5, with registration and the opening-night screenings taking place on December 2, will focus this year’s programming on how to adapt and survive in the fast-changing market.

You can find out more and register with a 45% discount by CLICKING HERE.

This makes the 2024 event tickets available for £768, providing access to all sessions, marketplace areas, cocktails, screenings, pitch competitions and awards. It also includes a copy of C21’s New Content Economy report, worth £599, which will publish during the event.

Content London’s agenda will focus on how to manage threat and opportunity, with the conference building blocks devoted to key areas including how to better fund, partner, pitch and understand the commissioning requirements and trends at large in the business.

There will also be significant emphasis given to working with new digital content creators and brands to build fresh partnerships.

The AI Festival and Next Gen Creator Festival will run as part of the event, connecting the business with a raft of new players that can help build more successful business going forwards.

The Building Blocks of Content London 2024 are designed to help you adapt and thrive in The New Content Economy: