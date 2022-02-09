Please wait...
Content LA returns to build business between US and international markets

Content LA will take place as a real-life event on May 20, 2022.

The one-day networking event and conference is designed to uncover future trends, new opportunities and spawn fresh partnerships between the US and international partners.

Bringing together leading players from the domestic and international content business, it is designed for those creating, financing, producing, distributing and broadcasting, providing unique insight into the future of the content business.

Content LA connects creators, financiers, producers, channels, agents, distributors and associated sectors to determine how to deliver success in the international content business.

The event takes place at the historic Ebell of Los Angeles is an architectural masterpiece that brings old school Hollywood glamour, elegance and legacy to Content LA.

Earlybird tickets are available HERE at US$299 (US$100 discount on the full delegate price of US$399).

Stand by for more information about the conference agenda in the coming weeks.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 09-02-2022 ©C21Media
