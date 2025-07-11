Content Kings appoints Brown Bob co-founder Nicki Gottlieb as new COO, merges catalogue

UK prodco Content Kings has appointed Brown Bob co-founder Nicki Gottlieb to the position of chief operating officer (COO) and merged the Brown Bob catalogue with its own.

Gottlieb’s remit is to oversee operations and help shape Content Kings’ commercial and strategic direction. She will also develop fresh programming for streamers, broadcasters and digital platforms.

A former head of production at Leopard Films, Gottlieb co-founded London-based factual indie Brown Bob alongside Jacqueline Hewe in 2013. The outfit produced shows such as Big Little Crimes and Secrets of the London Underground. It entered voluntary liquidation last year after closing the Welsh office it opened in Cardiff in 2023.

Gavin Hay, group CEO, Content Kings, said: “Nicki’s appointment is a fantastic step forward for Content Kings. Her track record and vision align perfectly with our ambitions for growth and innovation.”

Gottlieb said: “There’s a real buzz here – everyone’s full of ideas and passion for what we do.”

In other Content Kings news, the prodco has announced new format Lip Reading the Royals, created by Jonathan Levi. The concept will be expanded with upcoming editions to feature celebrities, sports personalities and politicians.

Jonathan Levi, CEO, Content Kings, said: “The format’s playful approach and universal appeal have opened the door for us to explore even more creative possibilities, and I’m excited to see how the brand continues to grow with each new edition.”