Content Americas opens Copro Pitch, passes 500 delegates, with 300+ buyers as major exhibitors confirm for 2024 event

With key buyers and exhibitors confirming their presence at the 2024 event, Content Americas has announced its Copro Pitch has opened for entries, with a mission to connect new Lat Am projects with international finance to take them global.

The 2024 event is focused on connecting the Lat Am, domestic US and international business to develop new creative partnerships.

Check out the building blocks of Content Americas 2024 below.

Content Americas Copro Pitch 2024 opens for entries

The Content Americas Copro Pitch 2024 is open for entries, offering a US$20,000 marketing prize for the winner, with shortlisted projects showcased live to the international community at Content Americas.

The pitch is open for scripted series and documentaries from the Lat Am and Hispanic programming business looking for international coproduction deals to take their projects global.

You can find out more and enter your project online by CLICKING HERE.

The pitch competition will bring C21’s tried-and-tested format to Latin America, awarding its winner a prize of US$20,000 worth of marketing across C21Media’s digital, print and event products to support development and pre-sales promotion of the show.

It is open to early-stage scripted series and documentaries from established producers from Latin America, Spain and Portugal looking for international coproduction partnerships.

The deadline for entries is November 17 (midnight GMT), 2023.

Projects will be shortlisted and a select number will be invited to present a live pitch during Content Americas, which takes place between January 23 and 25, 2024, in Miami. The winning pitch will be announced during the event.

Successful submissions will be notified if they have been selected to pitch by December 8, 2023.

For further information, email us by CLICKING HERE.

Confirmed buyers hit 300, passing 500 delegates with exhibitors, commissioners and coproducers from the international business



The most influential buyers from the Lat Am market are now confirmed for Content Americas 2024, with more international players joining the line-up for the three-day event every week.

With major exhibitors backing the event, and the Rose d’Or Latinos, North American Hitmakers, Turkish Programming Spotlight and CV100 Reception on the agenda, 2024 is shaping up to be a bounty year.

You can see the named registered delegates by CLICKING HERE.

Majors back Content Americas as raft of exhibitors confirm for 2024 event



The world’s leading distributors have also confirmed their participation in Content Americas 2024, with programme suppliers, from major studios to progressive independents, out in force at the 2024 event. Exhibition space and suites are selling out fast.

North American programming community in focus at Content Americas 2024

Content Americas 2024 will host the inaugural North American Hitmakers HOT100, an initiative designed to bring key US and Canadian programmers into the Miami mix in January. A raft of sessions designed to examine how these key executives are programming the future will be part of the conference agenda.

Inaugural Rose d’Or Latinos awards take place alongside Content Americas celebrating the best television from across the Hispanic world.

Content Americas 2024 will also host the inaugural Rose d’Or Latinos, a celebration of the best programming from across the Spanish-speaking world, and an extension of the heritage Rose d’Or awards brand. Entries will open in the summer.

For more information – and to enter your shows – CLICK HERE.

Turkish Programming Spotlight at Content Americas builds international business

Content Americas will also host a Turkish Programming Spotlight, celebrating the best programming and partnerships from the region. There will be a series of cocktail parties and dinners that celebrate Turkish programming during the event, with all key programme suppliers exhibiting at Content Americas 2024.

The 100 leading players in the Hispanic market celebrated with the CV100 Reception at Content Americas 2024

The first CV100 Reception will take place during Content Americas, brining together 100 executives changing the face of Lat Am television at a reception during the event. This initiative has been running on Cveintiuno for a year and will conclude at Content Americas 2024.

Content Americas scored an 8.5/10 from the 1,600 delegates who attended the event in 2023, making it one of the highest-rated markets and conferences in the entertainment business.

In 2024 it is back, bigger and better than ever, supported by C21Media, the most progressive player in the event and information sector, and its associated publishing brands and services.

For more information on Content Americas, including EARLYBIRD discounted registration, please CLICK HERE.