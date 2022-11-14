Content Americas issues 500 complimentary buyer invitations

Content Americas has sent 500 key content buyers complimentary invitations to the event, which takes place at The Hilton Miami Downtown from January 24 to 26, 2023.

The initiative is designed to ensure the three-day market and conference reconnects the Lat Am, domestic US and international content businesses.

Buyers will receive a free pass to the event but will be required to fund their own travel and hotel room.

Content Americas has negotiated a rate of US$240 with the event hotel.

A conference strands runs alongside the Content Americas market, with the focus on defining the issues, shows and trends that will impact the business in 2023.

For more information CLICK HERE.