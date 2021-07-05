Constantin, Kloiber form Vienna prodco

Germany’s Constantin Film and Tele München Group (TMG) founder Herbert G Kloiber are teaming up to launch a Vienna-based drama prodco led by Tandem Productions co-founder Jonas Bauer.

High End Productions aims to produce premium European fiction series for the international market with Bauer as MD.

He was most recently at France’s StudioCanal as head of acquisitions and coproductions and had been an executive producer at Tandem Productions before that. He sold his stake in the Tandem business he had co-founded to StudioCanal in 2020.

Kloiber founded TMG in 1977 and remained in place until 2019 when he sold the company to New York-based investors KKR.

Constantin is known as the studio behind the Resident Evil movie franchise and recently announced it is backing a TV series adaptation of classic novel The Count of Monte Cristo.

Kloiber said: “After 50 years of entrepreneurial activity I decided to take a two-year break. But there are still some exciting projects waiting for first-class production. Both bestselling novels and great historical figures have always fascinated me personally. I would like to realise these with one of the world’s foremost media companies.”

Martin Moszkowicz, CEO of Constantin Film, and Oliver Berben, deputy CEO, said in a statement: “It is with great pride that we announce the cooperation between Constantin Film group and Herbert G Kloiber – two of the greatest independent European players in film, streaming and television.

“In a time in which ideas and creativity are the gold nuggets of the entire entertainment industry, we want to give a home to many creative people in Europe in High End Productions in order to tell local stories with an international, European DNA all over the world. We have found the perfect head for the company in Jonas Bauer, with his instinct and experience.”