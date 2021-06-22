Constantin Film to thrill with new Cristo

Constantin Film, the German prodco behind the Resident Evil movie franchise, is developing a thriller series inspired by the classic Alexandre Dumas novel, The Count of Monte Cristo, and starring Fargo actor Jack Huston.

Huston (Boardwalk Empire, The Irishman) will play lead role Nicolas Cristo in the yet-untitled series, as well as write and executive produce along with his partners Ian Duncan and Simon Boyes.

Other executive producers are Oliver Berben, Robert Kulzer and Stephen Fung (Wu Assassins, Into the Badlands, House of Fury), who also directs.

Set in Asia and the US, the plot sees Cristo, a man broken, betrayed and locked away for over a decade, fighting to bring justice to a world even more cruel and corrupt than the one that was taken from him.

Kulzer, copresident, Constantin Film, said: “Jack, Ian and Simon have taken one the most beloved novels of all time, spun it on its head and added equal doses of Succession, Old Boy and John Wick to create a high-octane, epic east-meets-west thriller.”