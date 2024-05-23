Confessions of a Teenage Fraudster charms BBC

NEWS BRIEF: The BBC’s factual and its Scottish arm have co-commissioned Two Rivers Media in the UK to produce a three-part documentary series about Elliot Castro, the Glasgow teenager who became one of the most prolific scammers and fraudsters ever seen in Britain.

Confessions of a Teenage Fraudster (3×45′) marks Two Rivers Media first series commission for BBC Three and iPlayer. The series uncovers how a working-class teenager with aspirations to live the high life stole millions of pounds and embarked upon a five-year spending spree. All3Media International will distribute.