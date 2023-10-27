Common Sense Networks launches Sensical SVoD channel on Prime Video in US

LA-based Common Sense Networks has launched an SVoD channel for its Sensical platform on Amazon’s Prime Video in the US.

Sensical, which promotes age-appropriate streaming for children via its vetted content slate, had previously only been available as an AVoD and FAST platform.

The new subscription-based channel on Prime Video costs US$3.99 per month for an ad-free service with curated playlists and age-based video collections. Content includes Get Crafty, I ‘Heart’ Animals, Science Rocks, Power Gamers, Challenge Accepted and Get Moving.

It also includes shows like Science Max and Operation Ouch!, under a deal with edtech company Macademia’s educational entertainment platform Da Vinci.

All content offerings are grounded in criteria including age segmentation, topics of interest, traditional learning, personal characteristics, role models, inclusion teamwork and empathy.