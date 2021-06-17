Comedy Central, Sky get past Bouncers

Comedy Central and Sky in New Zealand have greenlit a shortform digital series from comedian Joe Daymond about a group of Polynesian bouncers.

Bouncers (8×5′) is set to premiere in 2022 on Comedy Central UK’s YouTube channel and will also air in New Zealand on Comedy Central followed by a free-to-air broadcast on Sky-owned Prime.

The series will follow a rag-tag trio of clueless security officers and their boisterous supervisor as they struggle to keep their jobs in the temp department of a security company.

Produced with the support of funding body NZ On Air, which has put NZ$289,638 (US$205,165) towards the production, it is produced by Culture Factory and West Park.

The move comes after Comedy Central, Sky, Culture Factory and Daymond collaborated on the one-hour comedy special SIS, a 6×30′ series of which is currently in production for Sky.

Bouncers will be an extension of online sketch series This Is Auckland, which was created and written by Daymond and depicted the city’s nightlife.

Executive producer Hanelle Harris said: “Bouncers is important not only because of its representation of marginalised Polynesian subcultures but because of the opportunity it opens up for the next generation of storytellers.”