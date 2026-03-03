Please wait...
Comedy Central renews trio of UK originals

Iain Stirling’s Roast the Internet

NEWS BRIEF: Comedy Central UK has renewed three of its local originals to return later this year.

Jimmy Carr’s Am I The A**hole? (8×60’) was produced and created by Tuesday’s Child, while Iain Stirling’s Roast the Internet (8×60’) and Stupid Central (20×30’), presented by Babatundé Aléshé, were both produced in-house by MTV Entertainment Studios. The three shows were commissioned by Luke Hales, senior VP content and brand strategy at MTV Entertainment Studios, and Iestyn Barker, VP, original series and development.

