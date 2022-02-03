Please wait...
Comcast, ViacomCBS win regulatory approval for SkyShowtime European roll-out

US giants Comcast and ViacomCBS have received regulatory approval for their SkyShowtime streaming joint venture to roll out in more than 20 European markets later this year.

Monty Sarhan

The pair first revealed plans for SkyShowtime in September 2021, targeting 90 million homes in territories including Spain, Portugal, the Nordics, the Netherlands and Central and Eastern Europe.

It will offer drama, kids’ and family content, key franchises, movie premieres, local programming, documentaries and factual content from Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ Originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures and Peacock.

Monty Sarhan, who was appointed CEO of the JV at the start of the year, said: “We are pleased that SkyShowtime has received all regulatory approvals and are excited to bring this new, unique and compelling entertainment service – with a broad range of some of the world’s leading content – to millions of consumers across these markets.”

A veteran of both Comcast and ViacomCBS, Sarhan also spent over a decade at the subscription television service Epix as exec VP and general manager.

SkyShowtime will ultimately be available in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

Exact launch dates and pricing will be announced later.

03-02-2022

