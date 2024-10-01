Colombia’s Caracol TV acquires documentaries from Germany’s 3Boxmedia

Colombian channel Caracol TV has acquired a package of four documentaries from German distributor 3Boxmedia, which has closed additional sales in Asia, the Middle East and Europe ahead of Mipcom.

Caracol has acquired exclusive rights to the Spanish production El Túnel. El Guernica Sirio (The Tunnel. The Syrian Guernica) and the Italian documentary Subir el Everest con tres dedos (Everest With Three Fingers).

Caracol also acquired two Chilean productions represented by 3Boxmedia: Antártida. En Busca de la Adaptación (Antarctica. Searching for Adaptation) and 130 Hermanos (130 Children), directed by the Spanish director Ainara Aparici and which had already been sold to Filmin in Spain as well as Germany, Taiwan, Croatia, Turkey, Slovenia, Greece, and public channels in Japan, Ireland, Korea and Portugal.

Beyond Caracol, 3Boxmedia also announced the sale of the Spanish nature series Life Among Lions to Warner Bros Discovery’s Animal Planet channel for the Asia Pacific region.

The series, which won an award at the New York TV & Film Awards this year, stars naturalist Jorge Asesanco, the first man to be accepted by a pack of wild lions, after 15 years of studying and living with them in the Masai Mara (Kenya).

The production is also part of the content recently acquired by France’s Mediawan and Portuguese pubcaster RTP, which also bought another seven nature titles from the 3Boxmedia International Sales catalogue, including The Island of the Giant Mothers (1080 Wildlife Producciones) and The Monk Vulture (Planet Alive).

Both titles had also been acquired by South Korea’s main public television channel, KBS.

Other recent sales by 3Boxmedia include Wild Spain to RTS in Switzerland; The War Diary to Arte; Breathtaking Landscapes of Spain to RTVE and Garajonay. The Ancient Forest of Europe to CCTV in China following its premiere on TV Canaria, Odissea and RTVE.