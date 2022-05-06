Please wait...
Collective Media takes over production of Air Warriors for Smithsonian Channel

Colonel Arnie Franklin, a former F111 pilot, features in Air Warriors

US-based factual network Smithsonian Channel has enlisted fledgling UK prodco Collective Media Group to produce the 10th season of Air Warriors.

Previously produced by US-based Red Rock Films for the Smithsonian Channel, Air Warriors takes the audience behind the scenes to reveal the origin stories of the UK and US military’s most iconic aircraft, examining the unique features that make them so deadly and effective.

The 8×60’ factual series will be executive produced by Claire McArdle, Rebecca Knight and Bob Strange for Collective Media Group and series produced by Andrew Barron. Air Warriors is distributed internationally by Passion Distribution.

Former ViacomCBS International executives McArdle and Knight joined forces to launch Collective Media Group in September last year.

Ruth Lawes 06-05-2022 ©C21Media

