CoComelon producer Moonbug adds former Netflix exec Beatriz Miller for distribution

Candle Media-owned CoComelon producer Moonbug in the US has tapped former Netflix exec Beatriz Miller as senior director of distribution and originals for North America.

Miller, who most recently worked in global strategy and operations at global streamer Netflix, will report to Nicolas Eglau, Moonbug’s global head of distribution.

Currently based in Miami, Miller will relocate to LA at the beginning of 2025. Miller has 15 years’ experience in the media and entertainment industry and spent seven years at Netflix, where her responsibilities included managing end-to-end commercial deals with external partners.

Prior to Netflix, Miller served as the head of global digital media and rights distribution at NBCUniversal/Telemundo, where she directed a team responsible for global distribution and oversaw commercial deals.

“As Moonbug revs up our expansion efforts in the North American markets in originals and distribution, we are thrilled to be bringing on someone with such an impressive track record in both sales and content strategy to spearhead this growth,” said Eglau.

“Bea Miller’s expertise in the acquisition and sale of content perfectly positions her to scale Moonbug’s presence in the US and beyond.”

Miller added: “With a one-year-old at home, I also know firsthand the importance of safe, engaging and educational content and look forward to ensuring more families get a chance to interact with Moonbug’s suite of family-favourite shows.”

Miller’s hire comes as Moonbug continues its expansion in the North American market through both originals and distribution of shows such as CoComelon, Blippi and Little Angel.

It recently promoted Katelynn Heil to the newly created position of head of brand marketing and franchise strategy and Mike Katzman to Blippi general manager.

It also hired Juliette Premmereur in the newly created role of senior director, social media and Manuel Reveiz as director of distribution and partnerships for Latin America.