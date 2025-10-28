Co-founder Michel Feller steps down from Call My Agent prodco Mon Voisin

Michel Feller, co-founder of Mon Voisin Productions, the Mediawan-owned production company behind Call My Agent, is leaving the French company.

Feller, who served as director of operations at Paris-based Mon Voisin, confirmed his departure on LinkedIn. The news was first reported by French media publication Satellifacts.

Founded in 2008 by Dominique Besnehard and Feller, Mon Voisin was acquired by Mediawan in 2018.

The company produces short films, documentaries, feature films and television series, including its biggest hit Call My Agent, which launched on France Télévisions in 2015 and drew in audiences worldwide on Netflix.

Its recent projects for TV include 3615 Monique, Ça, c’est Paris! and La Maman du bourreau.