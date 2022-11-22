CNN’s executive VP of programming Michael Bass set to depart at end of year

Michael Bass, exec VP of programming for CNN in the US, is exiting the Warner Bros Discovery-owned news organisation at the end of the year.

His departure was revealed in a memo from CNN CEO Chris Licht, who said Bass had been a “steady hand during some of the most turbulent times this network has faced.”

New York-based Bass’s role has included oversight of in-house original documentaries, special content, sponsored content, CNN Heroes and all New York- and Atlanta-based live programmes.

During his tenure, he has also developed several series including Roots, Champions for Change, The Person Who Changed My Life and the Beyond the Call of Duty franchise.

Following the departure of former CNN president Jeff Zucker earlier this year, Bass was among three execs who were promoted to run the organisation on an interim basis while a full-time replacement for Zucker was found.

In his memo, Licht said CNN is launching a search for Bass’s replacement and that an interim plan would be communicated in the days ahead.

Prior to joining CNN, Bass was co-executive producer of daytime talk show Katie from 2012 to 2013, and prior to that spent four years as senior VP of strategic initiatives at NBCUniversal. Before that, from 2002 to 2007, he was senior executive producer for CBS News’ The Early Show, The Saturday Early Show and The CBS Morning News.