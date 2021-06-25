CN India unveils local CGI superhero

NEWS BRIEF: WarnerMedia-owned Cartoon Network has unveiled its latest original animated series in India, featuring its first locally created superhero as well as its first CGI series commission.

Ekans – Ek Se Badhkar Snake is produced by Kolkata-based studio Hi-Tech Animation and centres on a 13-year-old tech-savvy boy with serpent-like superpowers. The show, which features a title track from top Bollywood stars, will air on the channel in India from this weekend.