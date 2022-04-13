Please wait...
CMore boards Icelandic drama As Long As We Live

Aníta Briem

NEWS BRIEF: Scandinavian streamer CMore has boarded Icelandic relationship drama As Long As We Live, which will star Aníta Briem and Mr Robot actor Martin Wallström.

The series was first commissioned by Icelandic broadcaster Stod 2 and is produced by Glassriver, with Swedish distributor Eccho Rights handling international sales. Created by and starring Aníta Briem (The Tudors, The Minister, Journey to the Center of the Earth), the six-parter is inspired by the Icelandic actress’s personal life. Briem stars opposite Wallström, who also featured in the four Beck movies.

