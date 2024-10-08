Clunes and Morrissey re-team for journey around France

NEWS BRIEF: Actors Martin Clunes and Neil Morrissey, known for their partnership on 1990s sitcom men Behaving Badly, are re-teaming for a factual entertainment series called Martin’s Bon Voyage produced by Expectation for UKTV’s Gold channel.

The show takes the pair on a road trip through France. The 3×60’ travelogue was commissioned for UKTV by Kirsty Hanson, senior commissioning editor for factual and factual entertainment, with Helen Nightingale, head of factual and factual entertainment commissioning, and ordered by Adam Collings, director of programming, factual and factual entertainment, and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning. It is produced by Expectation, with Ben Wicks as exec producer.