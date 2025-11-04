Clerkenwell Films’ Matt Jarvis joins Left Bank Pictures

The UK’s Left Bank Pictures has hired Clerkenwell Films’ Matt Jarvis as exec producer and acting creative director, covering Sian McWilliams’ maternity leave.

Jarvis will report to CEO Charlotte Moore, who joined The Crown producer earlier this year after leaving her chief content officer role at the BBC.

As part of the senior leadership team at the Sony Pictures Television-backed firm, Jarvis with work with the creative team to develop the Left Bank slate, originate new material and develop projects to green light.

Current productions include This City Is Ours, Dear England, The Lady, Outlander: Blood of My Blood and Department Q.

While at Clerkenwell Films he worked as the development exec on all five season on BAFTA-winning series Misfits before recently working as exec producer on Cheaters (BBC1) and Netflix’s Baby Reindeer.

Moore said: “Matt is one of the most talented executives in the UK TV industry and has a track record of extraordinary successes. We are thrilled to have him join the team and look forward to the creative ambition and leadership he will bring during this exciting period.”