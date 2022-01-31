Cleo visits Lat Am on HITN service Edye

Please wait...
NEWS BRIEF: HITN TV-owned SVoD platform Edye in the Americas has picked up season one of animated preschool series Cleo for its service in Latin America and Spanish-speaking US.

Produced by Canary Islands-based animation studio La Casa Animada and distributed by Mondo TV Studios, Cleo follows the adventures of an inquisitive and playful dog who asks herself endless questions about the world around her. The first season (39×6’) will launch on Edye in June. The show originally aired on RTVE’s children’s channel Clan TV in Spain, which has commissioned second and third seasons.

