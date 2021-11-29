Classic gameshow format Pop Quiz heads to the US on Amazon’s Prime Video

1980s UK gameshow format Pop Quiz, which was revived last year by format owner and host Mike Read, is heading to the US through a deal with Amazon’s Prime Video.

New episodes of the show, in which two teams of musicians compete to answer music-based questions, have been added to Prime Video’s Best of British channel. It will feature pop stars from groups including Spandau Ballet, 10cc, Imagination, Haircut 100, Bucks Fizz and Linx.

The deal comes after UK- and Hong Kong-based distributor Lightning Entertainment last year acquired the worldwide rights to the format and financed a trio of pilots in partnership with Read’s prodco, Fame Media Entertainment.

Pop Quiz launched initially in 1981 and ran throughout the 1980s on BBC One. It was revived in the 1990s with Chris Tarrant hosting the show, then again in the 2000s by Red TV and Vintage TV, and later in 2016/17 with a pair of specials on BBC Four.