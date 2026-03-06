CJZ in Australia options crime writer Tim Ayliffe’s new thriller Dark Desert Road

Australian production company CJZ has optioned former ABC journalist and crime and espionage writer Tim Ayliffe’s new novel Dark Desert Road.

The crime thriller revolves around two estranged sisters, one in police enforcement, the other dabbling in crime and who suddenly vanishes.

The best-selling novel was published in Australia in January by Echo Publishing and will be released in the UK on April 30 by Zaffre, an imprint of Bonnier Books UK.

CJZ has previously optioned Ayliffe’s serial espionage novels featuring the character of John Bailey for a television series, which is currently in development.

Ayliffe said: “We’re living in an age of extremes and some of the big issues dividing families in places like the US and Europe are causing deep divisions here too. This is an Australian story with the harsh desert country of the NSW Riverina at its core. I can’t wait to see my characters and places on screen, and I couldn’t think of a better team to do it than CJZ.”

CJZ’s head of drama Claire Tonkin described the new work as a “thought-provoking thriller that cleverly explores the faultlines in Australian society today.”