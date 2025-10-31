CJ ENM’s Dear X to premiere across MENA via StarzPlay

StarzPlay has acquired South Korean drama Dear X from Seoul-based CJ ENM and will stream it to audiences across the Middle East and North Africa soon after it airs in Asia.

Launching on November 6, the series will be available shortly after its debut in Korea, as StarzPlay seeks to satisfy demand for K-drama among its subscribers.

A TVING original series created by CJ ENM’s IP powerhouse Studio Dragon, Dear X is described as an “intense yet beautifully crafted melodrama-thriller.”

Based on a popular webtoon series, it follows a woman who hides behind a mask to escape her own hell and rise to the top, leaving behind a trail of figures she has ruthlessly destroyed.

“Our collaboration with CJ ENM to introduce Dear X to our audience in the MENA region through Starzplay underscores the growing importance of real-time content availability in today’s viewing landscape,” said Sunil Joy, head of content at StarzPlay.