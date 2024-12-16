CJ ENM’s Couple Palace to return in 2025

NEWS BRIEF: CJ ENM will launch the second season of its dating show Couple Palace, created and produced by the creators of global format I Can See Your Voice, in early 2025 on its channel Mnet.

Created and produced by Lee Sun-young and Jeong Min-seok, the show will return in February having been recommissioned earlier this year. The show follows 100 single people as they look for love in a ‘matchmaking palace.’