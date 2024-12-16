Please wait...
Please wait...

CJ ENM’s Couple Palace to return in 2025

CJ ENM will launch season two of its dating show Couple Palace

NEWS BRIEF: CJ ENM will launch the second season of its dating show Couple Palace, created and produced by the creators of global format I Can See Your Voice, in early 2025 on its channel Mnet.

Created and produced by Lee Sun-young and Jeong Min-seok, the show will return in February having been recommissioned earlier this year. The show follows 100 single people as they look for love in a ‘matchmaking palace.’

C21 reporter 16-12-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

ITV strengthens ties with YouTube by allowing full episodes to be streamed, sets up dedicated sales team
Writers Guild of America demands major studios 'come off the sidelines' and sue AI companies over 'looted' IP
Warner Bros Discovery stock leaps 15% after restructure news as investors cheer dealmaking opportunities
Canada’s production sector caught in ‘perfect storm’ says outgoing CBC boss Catherine Tait  
TVNZ continues reshuffling executive team with Brent McAnulty made acting news and content chief

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS