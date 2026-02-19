CJ ENM tests both brain and brawn with new survival format Synchro Game

South Korean media giant CJ ENM is to shop new survival gameshow Synchro Game to buyers in London next week.

A coproduction between CJ ENM and Japan’s TBS for Korean channel tvN, the show features a cast of Korea’s top intellectuals and physical competitors. Pairing the sharpest minds with the strongest bodies, they form teams to face challenges that push both intellect and endurance to the limit.

Synchro Game is produced by Nam Kyung-mo in collaboration with Takehisa Mizuno, a producer from TBS’s global IP studio.

It is the latest project to arise from a strategic partnership established by CJ ENM and TBS in 2021, which has already seen the roll out of format Infinite Loop in Korea and Japan last year.

Sebastian Kim, head of CJ ENM’s content distribution business unit, said: “Developed in partnership with Japan’s top broadcaster, TBS, Synchro Game reflects a shared approach to building a well-made format from the ground up.”

Jun Fukai, director of global business development at TBS, added: “We are honoured to once again collaborate with CJ ENM, one of the world’s leading content companies. We are excited to see Synchro Game, with its truly distinctive and original world-building, expand globally just as our first co-development, Infinite Loop, has done.”