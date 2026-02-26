CJ ENM presents The Legend of Kitchen Soldier at London TV Screenings

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: South Korea’s CJ ENM is presenting upcoming comedy-drama series The Legend of Kitchen Soldier at the London TV Screenings this week.

Produced by Studio Dragon and set to launch on SVoD platform TVING, The Legend of Kitchen Soldier is described as “a genre-blending series” that combines comedy, fantasy and cooking within a military setting.

Based on a Korean webtoon, the series follows a man from a poor background on his way to becoming a legendary army cook. After enlisting to escape his harsh reality, he encounters a mysterious virtual ‘quest’ system that guides his path as a kitchen soldier.

From the cookhouse and dormitories to the training grounds, each completed mission draws him deeper into the unit’s hidden issues. Armed with nothing but knives, pots, and spoons, his wild and unpredictable military quest begins.

The Legend of Kitchen Soldier is directed by Cho Nam-hyung (Tale of the Nine-Tailed) and written by Choi Ryong. The cast is led by Park Ji-hoon and Yoon Kyung-Ho.