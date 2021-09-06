Please wait...
CJ ENM makes five further I Can See Your Voice sales

NEWS BRIEF: Producers in Estonia, Lithuania, Serbia, Croatia and Greece have optioned the rights to South Korean music format I Can See Your Voice from broadcaster, producer and distributor CJ ENM.

Fremantle will produce the music mystery show in Estonia and Lithuania, while Silverline Media Production will produce the show in Greece. Videostroj has the rights in Serbia and Croatia, taking the number of international territories where the format has been optioned to 23.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 06-09-2021 ©C21Media
