CJ ENM launches First Light StoryHouse to showcase Asian-led content

Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM has launched a label focusing on Asian and Asian American stories for global audiences alongside Miky Lee, Janet Yang and Dominic Ng.

First Light StoryHouse was conceived and set in motion by Lee, vice chairwoman at CJ ENM, alongside Yang, producer and recent president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, and Ng, chairman and CEO of East West Bank.

Lee, Yang, and Ng will jointly oversee the new venture as founding partners and it will be managed by CJ ENM under the leadership of Jerry Kyoungboum Ko, head of CJ ENM’s global film business.

First Light StoryHouse will strategically select and support the development of film and scripted TV projects led by Asian creators.

The projects will span a variety of genres, themes and cultural perspectives, “celebrating the richness of Asian experiences” in the US and around the world, CJ ENM said.

The label will focus on the development phase, investing early and participating as a coproducer to help bring market-ready projects to life.

After the development process, the firm will work to secure partnerships with studios, production companies and streaming platforms.

CJ ENM added the goal of First Light StoryHouse is to “amplify the voices and narratives of creators who are Asian or of Asian descent, ensuring their stories resonate with global audiences while also establishing a sustainable business model for long-term support.”

The label aims to elevate historically underrepresented perspectives in both Hollywood and the international entertainment industry and comes after CJ ENM had huge success with Parasite, which made history at the 2020 Oscars by winning Best Picture and three additional awards.

Most recently, Past Lives, co-distributed and co-financed by CJ ENM and A24, earned nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the 2024 Oscars.

Forthcoming CJ ENM projects include Bugonia, an English-language remake of the South Korean cult classic Save the Green Planet!, with Yorgos Lanthimos directing and Emma Stone starring, and No Other Choice, a new film directed by Park Chan-wook and starring Lee Byung-hun (Squid Game) and Son Ye-jin (Crash Landing on You).

“Recent successes from Asian storytellers have shown the potential and authenticity of their stories,” said Lee. “Through this effort, we aim to spotlight these voices, believing in the power of storytelling to bridge cultures. Janet Yang and Dominic Ng have long championed this mission, and together, we are committed to empowering these stories on the global stage.”

Yang added: “In Miky Lee and Dominic Ng, I’ve found kindred spirits – true champions for cross-cultural storytelling. Given CJ’s game-changing contributions to global culture and Dominic’s commitment to building cultural bridges, we’ve discussed our aligned interests over many conversations and have decided to create a venture together.”

Ng said: ” This joint effort behind First Light StoryHouse will serve as a powerful connector between the East and West, fostering deeper understanding and expanding opportunities for creative voices. I’m honoured to help build this bridge alongside CJ ENM.”