CJ ENM Hong Kong to coproduce scripted series on Taiwan’s Kinmen islands

CJ ENM Hong Kong is partnering with Taipei-based Central Motion Pictures Corp and Deepwaters Digital Support to coproduce a scripted series on Taiwan’s Kinmen islands.

Supported by the Taiwan Creative Content Agency and Kinmen County’s magistrate Yang Cheng-wu, the collaboration is scheduled to commence production in the second half of 2023.

The series will be a remake of a popular CJ ENM format, aimed at showcasing Taiwan and Kinmen’s scenery and cultural heritage to a global audience.

Michael Jung, MD of CJ ENM Hong Kong, said: “CJ ENM Hong Kong has been actively expanding its local language productions for the global streaming audience in recent years.

“We are very encouraged by the warm reception towards our first two Taiwan-collaborated Mandarin-scripted original series Mum, Don’t Do That and The Amazing Grace of Σ, which premiered this year.

“With the collaboration of top-notch production talents from Korea and Taiwan, we aim to raise the bar of quality drama content and production. We are looking forward to working on a new, amazing production based on CJ ENM’s IP and localising the adaptation with Kinmen’s unique island culture.”