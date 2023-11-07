CJ ENM HK signs MoU with Taiwan trio

NEWS BRIEF: South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM’s regional office in Hong Kong has signed a memorandum of understanding with three Taiwan-based companies over a multi-year content fund to coproduce and jointly distribute content.

The agreement is with the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), Far EasTone Telecommunications and broadcaster TVBS. With a strong emphasis on innovation, diversity and originality, the fund aims to “foster an ecosystem that encourages the development of content that pushes boundaries and captivates audiences, bringing Asian content to global audiences,” CJ ENM said in a statement.