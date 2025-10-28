CJ ENM capitalising on popularity of K-pop content among kids, under-30s with Mnet Plus

CJ ENM is planning to quadruple the amount of exclusive K-pop themed programming available on Mnet Plus as the app surges in popularity in markets such as the US, Japan and China.

The Korean media giant will supercharge its K-pop content platform Mnet Plus, which launched three years ago with exclusive K-pop programming and fan engagement content.

The app allows global K-pop fans to watch original variety shows such as Sumbakkokjil and The City of Spy: NCT 127, stream Mnet’s broadcasts and live events, join in with live voting and collect digital goods.

It has attracted more than 40 million app users to date and a peak of over 20 million monthly active users, according to CJ ENM figures.

Updates coming next year include four times more original and exclusive programming, enhanced global live-streaming capabilities and integrated commerce and community features.

The platform will also introduce an ad-supported free viewing model to make it more accessible to users worldwide, while making more premium content available.

CJ ENM added Mnet Plus is particularly popular among Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences (collectively those born since 1997), with approximately 80% of its traffic coming from markets including the US, China, Japan and Indonesia.

“Mnet Plus is more than a streaming service. It’s a place where global fans have the initiative to shape their own K-POP content experience,” said Kim Jiwon, senior VP of Mnet Plus at CJ ENM.

“Our goal is to build an integrated ‘Fanteractive (Fan + Interactive)’ platform that connects content, fandom, and business, redefining how global audiences absorb K-pop.”

The live finale of Boys II Planet, Mnet’s boyband survival reality show, recorded over 3.5 million votes in a single day, peaking at more than 70,000 votes per second. The 2024 Mama Awards also recorded more than 70 million votes.

K-pop was recently highlighted as a programming area that will continue to grow in popularity by research firm Glance during a presentation during MipJunior in Cannes this month.

The session spotlighted programmes from around the world that have struck a chord with young audiences, alongside upcoming projects that hint at emerging trends.

One such trend is an appetite for Korean-influenced content, driven by this year’s breakthrough cultural phenomenon, KPop Demon Hunters, a musical fantasy film from Sony Pictures Animation that premiered on Netflix in June.