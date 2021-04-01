CJ ENM appoints sales and acs director

South Korean media group CJ ENM has appointed Sebastian Kim as its new director to lead its Seoul-based global sales & acquisition arm.

Reporting to Jangho Seo, senior VP of content business at CJ ENM, Kim will oversee the company’s finished content sales. He will also oversee content acquisition from major studios for CJ ENM basic and premium pay channels.

Kim has more than 15 years of experience in content strategy, business development and partnership management. He first joined CJ ENM in 2007 in the international business development department.

He was later appointed to be MD at the CJ ENM Hong Kong office to oversee CJ ENM’s business expansion in South East Asia. For seven years Kim was responsible the expansion of CJ ENM’s overseas channels tvN Asia and tvN Movies, where during his term both channels expanded greatly in partnership with local platforms.

“In a time where the world is fascinated by Korean stories, I am thrilled to join the content distribution arm to expand the reach of our content toward with global partners,” Kim said.